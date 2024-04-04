IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 535.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICCM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 46,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,925. The company has a market cap of $58.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICCM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.