Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

ITW traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $262.02. The company had a trading volume of 690,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,352. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

