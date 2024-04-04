Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.51 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $479.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.16. The company has a market capitalization of $383.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

