Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 925 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

