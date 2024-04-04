Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 127,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 91,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Indiva from C$0.13 to C$0.15 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tweed Inc. sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$26,540.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,185,000 shares of company stock worth $118,026. Corporate insiders own 36.29% of the company’s stock.
About Indiva
Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.
