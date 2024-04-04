Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.76.

Infosys Stock Up 0.9 %

INFY opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

