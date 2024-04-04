InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

TSE:IPO opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.95.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.2850299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

