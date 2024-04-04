Insider Buying: FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) Insider Buys 68,780 Shares of Stock

FAR Limited (ASX:FAR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kaye purchased 68,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,575.40 ($19,204.81).

FAR Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

