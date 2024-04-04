Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Buys 118 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £298.54 ($374.77).

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grainger alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Robert Hudson bought 114 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £295.26 ($370.65).

On Friday, January 5th, Robert Hudson purchased 116 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($378.61).

Grainger Stock Up 2.2 %

GRI traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 259.50 ($3.26). 1,339,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.71. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,466.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. Grainger plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.40 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 278.80 ($3.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.