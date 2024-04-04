Insider Buying: RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 30,000 shares of RM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($22,219.43).

Shares of RM stock remained flat at GBX 53.75 ($0.67) on Thursday. 144,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.06. The firm has a market cap of £45.09 million, a PE ratio of -103.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

