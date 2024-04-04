Insider Buying: RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 30,000 shares of RM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($22,219.43).
RM Price Performance
Shares of RM stock remained flat at GBX 53.75 ($0.67) on Thursday. 144,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.06. The firm has a market cap of £45.09 million, a PE ratio of -103.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09.
RM Company Profile
