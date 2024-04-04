Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 83,336 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 83,336 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $7,166,062.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,198,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $8,732,000.00.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -643.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $92.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

