Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $2,173,340.68 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

