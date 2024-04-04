Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,124,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.25. 2,621,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,505. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 377.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

