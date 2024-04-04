Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,124,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
NET stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.25. 2,621,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,505. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
