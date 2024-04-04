Insider Selling: Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Sells £97,329.76 in Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Fawcett sold 55,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £97,329.76 ($122,181.47).

Essentra Stock Performance

LON ESNT traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 181.60 ($2.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,714. Essentra plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The firm has a market cap of £521.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8,870.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.94.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

