Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells 4,027 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03.

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.40. 204,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,112. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$24.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.3138075 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on POU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.20.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

