Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 237 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $78.99. 12,801,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,817,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

