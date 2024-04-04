Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $269,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.05. 9,769,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,661,107. The firm has a market cap of $216.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.