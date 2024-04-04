Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $419,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.46. 420,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,073. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

