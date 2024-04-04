Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $140.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

