Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. 6,255,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,866. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

