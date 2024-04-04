Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 273 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 97,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,929,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,996,454. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $256.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

