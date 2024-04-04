Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $18.29 Average PT from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,789 shares of company stock worth $390,082. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

