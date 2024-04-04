Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 8,687 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in FOX by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

FOX Trading Up 1.2 %

FOXA opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

