Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

