Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 149 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 528,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

