Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Vontier by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Vontier stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

