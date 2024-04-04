Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $540.10 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $541.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.95 and its 200-day moving average is $479.18.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.