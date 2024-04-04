Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $3.90 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000. Altria Group comprises about 0.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MO opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

