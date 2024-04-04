Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 96,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

