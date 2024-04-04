Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 19,890 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.25% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $294.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $87.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

