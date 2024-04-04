Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 84,000 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $15,266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,068.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

