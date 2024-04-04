Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 929,736 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 929,736 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,752,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 7.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,559,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $61,445,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $39,744,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

