Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $112.24 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

