Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

