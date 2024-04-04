Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 254 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

