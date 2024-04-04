Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 300 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,407,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

