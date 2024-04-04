Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 71 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after acquiring an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $193.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.41. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.29 and a twelve month high of $195.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

