InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $100.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $95.84 on Monday. InterDigital has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in InterDigital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in InterDigital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

