International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

