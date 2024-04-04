International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.54. The company had a trading volume of 271,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day moving average is $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

