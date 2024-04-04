International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $95,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

