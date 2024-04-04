International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.14. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

