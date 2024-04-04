Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,514,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 9,506,370 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

The firm has a market cap of $714.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

