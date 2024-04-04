Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 8,594,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,569,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.