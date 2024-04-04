Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2028 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Inventiva stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

