Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 956.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $167.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

