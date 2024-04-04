Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $65.24. 268,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,452. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.