Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 4th (AZEK, BMTX, CMA, EPD, FITB, IQ, LEVI, NHI, ONCY, SEOVF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 4th:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its mixed rating reiterated by analysts at OTR Global.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF). They issued a market perform rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

