Investors Purchase Large Volume of Hims & Hers Health Call Options (NYSE:HIMS)

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $469,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $469,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,945 shares of company stock worth $5,280,015. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,810. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.64 and a beta of 0.91. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

