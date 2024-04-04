iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,201,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.60. 920,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,979. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

